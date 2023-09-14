NCR (NCR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

NCR (NCR) closed the most recent trading day at $27.59, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments had lost 7.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NCR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, up 18.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.01 billion, up 1.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $7.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.68% and +1.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NCR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher. NCR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NCR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.44, so we one might conclude that NCR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NCR Corporation (NCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.