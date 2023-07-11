NCR (NCR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

NCR (NCR) closed the most recent trading day at $25.75, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments had gained 0.24% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NCR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, down 11.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.95 billion, down 2.28% from the year-ago period.

NCR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $7.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.85% and +1%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NCR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% higher. NCR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note NCR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.27, which means NCR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NCR Corporation (NCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.