NCR (NCR) Moves 12.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

NCR NCR shares rallied 12.7% in the last trading session to close at $32.78. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 6.2% loss over the past four weeks.

The upswing came after The Wall Street Journal reported that the private equity firm — Veritas Capital — is in exclusive talks to buy the consumer transactions software and services company. However, citing unnamed sources, WSJ stated in its report that any deal could still be weeks away, but if materialized, it would be one of the biggest leveraged buyouts (LBOs).

Moreover, the news agency cautioned that there is no guarantee any deal will go through as many LBOs failed to succeed recently due to the current market uncertainties and rising interest rates, which have increased the cost of financing.

This maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.96 billion, up 17% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For NCR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on NCR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

NCR is a member of the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry. One other stock in the same industry, PAR Technology PAR, finished the last trading session 3.8% higher at $38.99. PAR has returned 8.3% over the past month.

PAR Technology's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.35. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +10.3%. PAR Technology currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

