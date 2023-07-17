NCR (NCR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

NCR (NCR) closed the most recent trading day at $25.99, moving +0.15% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments had gained 3.3% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

NCR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, NCR is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.95 billion, down 2.28% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $7.92 billion, which would represent changes of +19.85% and +1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NCR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% higher. NCR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note NCR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.29, so we one might conclude that NCR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

