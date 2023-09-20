NCR (NCR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NCR (NCR) closed at $27.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.77% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments had lost 7.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.85%.

NCR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, up 18.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.01 billion, up 1.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $7.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.68% and +1.4%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NCR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NCR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, NCR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.89. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.12.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

NCR Corporation (NCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

