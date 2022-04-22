NCR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.09, changing hands as low as $40.20 per share. NCR Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NCR's low point in its 52 week range is $34.30 per share, with $50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.