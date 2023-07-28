NCR Corporation (NCR) Offers ATMaaS to Philippines' Union Bank

NCR Corporation NCR recently announced that the Union Bank of the Philippines has selected the company’s ATM as a Service (ATMaaS) solution to revolutionize, connect and streamline the self-service banking operations.

With NCR’s ATMaaS solution, the Union Bank of the Philippines intends to ensure enhanced availability, improved uptime and expanded capabilities for its customer base. The bank will transfer the maintenance and management of more than 400 ATMs to NCR to enhance operational efficiencies, maintaining security and compliance measures.

NCR has been one of the world's largest and leading suppliers of multi-vendor ATM hardware and applications for more than 31 consecutive years. We believe that NCR's commitment to protecting the trust and integrity of the ATM channel has been inspiring banks and other financial institutions to choose its services.

NCR Corporation Price and Consensus

NCR Corporation price-consensus-chart | NCR Corporation Quote

In the first quarter of 2023, NCR’s Digital Banking Solution revenues remained flat year over year at $136 million. Revenues from the Self-Service Banking segment improved 4% to $613 million.

Of late, NCR has been focusing more on providing ATMaaS rather than offering hardware. In June 2023, NCR’s ATMaaS solution has been selected by the Members ATM Alliance (“MAA”). Notably, MAA is a credit union service organization that assists credit unions in ATM processing and management.

In September 2022, the company revealed that it is planning to spin off into two new publicly traded standalone companies. One of these will focus on the digital commerce business spearheading the retail, hospitality and digital banking industries. The other will provide solutions related to global ATM as a Service and ATM network businesses.

The separation intends to attract distinct shareholder bases, which are better aligned with each company’s value proposition and financial profile. Both companies will follow different business goals, capital structures and allocation strategies. These will help NCR deliver long-term growth with increased flexibility in separate sets of operations and sustainably create value for stockholders, offering them greater transparency.

Despite supply-chain disruptions and other macroeconomic headwinds, the company managed to deliver better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results. The enterprise technology provider reported revenues of $1.89 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion. Its first-quarter non-GAAP earnings rose 6% year over year to 56 cents per share and surpassed the consensus mark of 43 cents.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, NCR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of NCR have gained 9.1% over the past year.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Salesforce CRM, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Meta Platforms META. While Salesforce and NVIDIA sport a Zacks Rank #1, Meta carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised northward by a penny to $1.90 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have moved up by 2 cents to $7.44 in the past 30 days.



CRM's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of the company have gained 24.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised northward from $1.04 to $2.04 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have moved up by 2 cents to $7.66 in the past 30 days.



NVDA's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 0.26%. Shares of the company have soared 155.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $2.83 per share over the past seven days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 3 cents to $11.97 in the past seven days.



META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of the company have surged 93.9% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NCR Corporation (NCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.