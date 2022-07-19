NCR Corp. Up 10% On News Of Buy-out Talks

(RTTNews) - Shares of software, consulting and technology company, NCR Corporation (NCR) are up more than 10% Tuesday morning on reports of buy-out talks with private-equity firm Veritas Capital.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Wall street Journal reported that NCR, which had launched a strategic review process in February, is in exclusive talks with Veritas.

NCR is at $32.09. It has trade in the range of $27.05-$46.73 in the past 52 weeks.

