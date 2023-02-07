NCR Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NCR Corp. (NCR):

Earnings: -$20 million in Q4 vs. $60 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.15 in Q4 vs. $0.43 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NCR Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.81 per share Revenue: $2.01 billion in Q4 vs. $2.03 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 - $0.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.8 - $1.9 Bln

