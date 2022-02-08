NCR Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NCR Corp. (NCR):

Earnings: $60 million in Q4 vs. -$209 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.43 in Q4 vs. -$1.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NCR Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.70 per share Revenue: $2.03 billion in Q4 vs. $1.63 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.90 - $1.95 Bln

