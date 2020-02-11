NCR Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NCR Corp. (NCR):

-Earnings: $343 million in Q4 vs. -$60 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.43 in Q4 vs. -$0.51 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, NCR Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $123 million or $0.85 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.84 per share -Revenue: $1.89 billion in Q4 vs. $1.80 billion in the same period last year.

