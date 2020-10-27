NCR Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NCR Corp. (NCR) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $31 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $105 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NCR Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $249 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.7% to $1.59 billion from $1.78 billion last year.

NCR Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $249 Mln. vs. $278 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.54 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q3): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year.

