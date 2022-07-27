NCR Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NCR Corp. (NCR):

Earnings: $31 million in Q2 vs. -$13 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.22 in Q2 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NCR Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.61 per share Revenue: $2.00 billion in Q2 vs. $1.68 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.