NCR Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NCR Corp. (NCR) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $64 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $76 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.5% to $1.48 billion from $1.71 billion last year.

NCR Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q2): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.71 Bln last year.

