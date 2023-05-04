NCR Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NCR Corp. (NCR):

Earnings: $9 million in Q1 vs. -$34 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.04 in Q1 vs. -$0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NCR Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.49 per share Revenue: $1.89 billion in Q1 vs. $1.86 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.76 Next quarter revenue guidance: $340 - $360 mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 - $3.50 Full year revenue guidance: $7.8 - $8.0 bln

