NCR Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NCR Corp. (NCR) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $23 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $37 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, NCR Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $44 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $1.50 billion from $1.54 billion last year.

NCR Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $44 Mln. vs. $73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.34 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q1): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.

