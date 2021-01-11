NCR Corp. Confirms Offer To Acquire Cardtronics For $39.00/share Cash - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NCR Corp. (NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial, retail and hospitality industries, confirmed Monday that it has submitted an offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Cardtronics, Inc. (CATM) for $39.00 per share in cash.

The acquisition of Cardtronics will accelerate and expand the NCR-as-a-service strategy that we outlined by NCR at its Investor Day last month.

Cardtronics' debit network is highly complementary to NCR's payments platform and will enable the combined company to seamlessly connect retail and bank customers while capitalizing on the banking industry's transition toward infrastructure outsourcing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.