Markets
NCR

NCR Corp. Confirms Offer To Acquire Cardtronics For $39.00/share Cash - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NCR Corp. (NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial, retail and hospitality industries, confirmed Monday that it has submitted an offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Cardtronics, Inc. (CATM) for $39.00 per share in cash.

The acquisition of Cardtronics will accelerate and expand the NCR-as-a-service strategy that we outlined by NCR at its Investor Day last month.

Cardtronics' debit network is highly complementary to NCR's payments platform and will enable the combined company to seamlessly connect retail and bank customers while capitalizing on the banking industry's transition toward infrastructure outsourcing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NCR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular