NCR

NCR CEO Michael Hayford To Retire

October 11, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - NCR Corp. (NCR), an enterprise technology provider, on Wednesday said its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Hayford will be retiring after the completion of the separation of NCR into NCR Atleos and NCR Voyix, which is expected to occur on October 16.

Tim Oliver will become the chief executive of NCR Atleos post the separation. The firm will focus on automated teller machines.

David Wilkinson will serve as the chief executive of NCR Voyix which will focus on digital commerce.

On Tuesday, NCR shares closed at $26.70 up 2.06% on the New York Stock Exchange.

