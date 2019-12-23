NCR Buys Zynstra For About GBP 100 Mln

(RTTNews) - NCR Corp. (NCR) said that it has acquired U.K.-based Zynstra, a provider of edge virtualization technology, for about 100 million pounds.

The acquisition is expected to be slightly dilutive to earnings per share in 2020.

NCR and Zynstra have worked together for several years, reflected in the launch of NCR Software Defined Store introduced in January 2019 and in use by companies like Pilot Flying J.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.