NCR Atleos Swings To Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - NCR Atleos Corporation (NATL) reported fourth-quarter net loss of $161 million or $2.28, compared to net income of $7 million or $0.10 per share last year

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.098 billion, compared to $1.065 billion last year.

"The fourth quarter was a strong start for Atleos as a separate company, and a great finish to the year. Our core businesses performed exceptionally well, with financial results in line with the projections made for the separation transaction. Execution was outstanding, as we simultaneously completed the split from legacy NCR Corporation and achieved our operating objectives," said Tim Oliver, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects revenue of $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.30 to $0.40.

For the full year 2024, the company expects revenue of $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.90 to $3.20.

