News & Insights

Markets
NATL

NCR Atleos Swings To Loss In Q4

February 14, 2024 — 10:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NCR Atleos Corporation (NATL) reported fourth-quarter net loss of $161 million or $2.28, compared to net income of $7 million or $0.10 per share last year

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.098 billion, compared to $1.065 billion last year.

"The fourth quarter was a strong start for Atleos as a separate company, and a great finish to the year. Our core businesses performed exceptionally well, with financial results in line with the projections made for the separation transaction. Execution was outstanding, as we simultaneously completed the split from legacy NCR Corporation and achieved our operating objectives," said Tim Oliver, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects revenue of $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.30 to $0.40.

For the full year 2024, the company expects revenue of $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.90 to $3.20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NATL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.