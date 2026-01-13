Markets
NATL

NCR Atleos Partners With Epirus Bank To Modernize ATM Network In Greece

January 13, 2026 — 01:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NCR Atleos Corp. (NATL), an ATM & ITM solutions company, on Tuesday said it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Epirus Bank to modernize the bank's ATM network and expand access to cash across Greece, using Atleos' ATM as a Service model and its Cashzone network.

The rollout began in November 2025. The deployment is expected to be completed in phases over about three months.

Co-branded Epirus Bank and Cashzone ATMs will be installed at key locations.

Under the agreement, Atleos will manage the ATM network end-to-end, helping Epirus Bank cut costs, expand nationwide, and focus on core banking services.

Epirus Bank said the partnership supports its nationwide expansion strategy by improving customer access to secure and convenient banking services.

On Monday, NCR Atleos closed trading 1.50% lesser at $40.11 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NATL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.