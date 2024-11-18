NCR Atleos, NatWest Group expand relationship

NCR Atleos (NATL) announced that NatWest Group (NWG) has expanded its relationship with NCR Atleos to transform its self-service banking channel. As part of its commitment to modernization and improving customer experiences, the organization identified the need for a more agile and efficient self-service banking platform. Through its collaboration with NCR Atleos, NatWest Group is in the process of upgrading its owned and partner network of more than 5,500 ATMs and multi-function devices. This refresh will streamline NatWest Group branch and self-service operations, optimize availability and enable faster deployment of new transactions and services. The program includes the replacement of all NatWest owned ATMs and multi-function devices with new NCR Atleos technology that will provide a new innovative customer interface presented on 19″ touchscreen displays.

