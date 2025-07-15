NCR Atleos (NATL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NCR Atleos Corp (Symbol: NATL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.02, changing hands as low as $27.35 per share. NCR Atleos Corp shares are currently trading off about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NATL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NATL's low point in its 52 week range is $22.30 per share, with $35.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.44.

