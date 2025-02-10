NCR ATLEOS Earnings Preview: Recent $NATL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NCR ATLEOS ($NATL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,125,088,152 and earnings of $1.04 per share.

NCR ATLEOS Insider Trading Activity

NCR ATLEOS insiders have traded $NATL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NATL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW R DUVALL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 750 shares for an estimated $24,306.

NCR ATLEOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of NCR ATLEOS stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

