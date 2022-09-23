NCR Activates Allpoint Network at Over 3,500 Circle K Stores

NCR Corporation NCR recently announced that it has activated Allpoint Network Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) at over 3,500 Circle K convenience stores across 30 states.

The activation will enable the Canada-based convenience store brand, Circle K, to provide quick access to financial solutions for its more than 60 million cardholders with Allpoint access. This allows NCR to expand its Retail software solution portfolio while reinforcing its decade-long relationship with the convenience brand.

NCR’s Allpoint is an interbank network connecting ATMs to offer surcharge-free transactions. About 1,000 financial institutions, including traditional and digital banks, neobanks, credit unions and prepaid card programs, have access to this network.

As part of the contract, Circle K also takes in NCR’s Commerce platform, which will help it to reduce infrastructure complexity and improve customer experiences across all of its sales channels.

In the latest reported quarter, NCR’s Retail segment’s revenues came in at $562 million.

NCR Corporation Price and Consensus

NCR Corporation price-consensus-chart | NCR Corporation Quote

Spin-Off Plan

NCR recently revealed that it is planning to spin off into two new publicly traded standalone companies following a strategic review. One of them will focus on the digital commerce business spearheading the retail, hospitality and digital banking industries. The other will be providing solutions related to global ATM-as-a-Service and ATM network businesses.

The separation intends to attract distinct shareholder bases, which are better aligned with each company’s value proposition and financial profile. Both companies will follow different business goals, capital structures and allocation strategies. This will enable NCR to deliver long-term growth with increased flexibility in separate sets of operations and sustainably create value for stockholders, offering them greater transparency.

Despite supply chain disruptions and other macroeconomic headwinds, NCR managed to deliver outstanding second-quarter 2022 results with strong revenue growth and increased profitability. The enterprise technology provider reported revenues of $2 billion, witnessing a year-over-year increase of 19%. The upside was driven by strong execution, the contribution from the Cardtronics buyout and solid growth across the company’s Payments & Networks, Self-Service Banking and Hospitality segments.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

NCR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of NCR have lost 46% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Clearfield CLFD, Silicon Laboratories SLAB and EPAM Systems EPAM. While Clearfield and Silicon Laboratories currently flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), EPAM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clearfield's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 10 cents north to 80 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 36 cents north to $3.13 per share in the past 60 days.



Clearfield’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 33.9%. Shares of CLFD have improved 98.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Silicon Laboratories’ third-quarter 2022 earnings has increased 36% to $1.13 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 20.5% up to $4.41 per share in the past 60 days.



Silicon Laboratories’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 63.6%. Shares of SLAB have declined 16.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPAM's third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 7 cents north to $2.52 per share over the past seven days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 15 cents north to $9.96 per share in the past seven days.



EPAM's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 23%. Shares of the company have declined 41.7% in the past year.



