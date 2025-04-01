$NCNO Earnings Results: $NCNO Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NCNO ($NCNO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, missing estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $141,370,000, missing estimates of $143,658,156 by $-2,288,156.

$NCNO Insider Trading Activity

$NCNO insiders have traded $NCNO stock on the open market 88 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 88 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF HORING has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 11,554,876 shares for an estimated $418,073,919 .

. HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC INSIGHT has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 5,056,042 shares for an estimated $184,002,621 .

. SEAN DESMOND (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,034 shares for an estimated $2,413,295 .

. GREGORY ORENSTEIN (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 59,481 shares for an estimated $2,330,034 .

. WILLIAM J RUH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,175,000 .

. PIERRE NAUDE sold 17,026 shares for an estimated $555,098

PAMELA KILDAY sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $319,633

STEVEN A COLLINS sold 6,688 shares for an estimated $238,773

APRIL RIEGER (Chief Lgl. & Compl. Ofc., Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,926 shares for an estimated $200,219 .

. JEANETTE SELLERS (VP of Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 823 shares for an estimated $28,324.

$NCNO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $NCNO stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NCNO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NCNO in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025

Stephens issued a "Reduce" rating on 12/05/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

$NCNO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NCNO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NCNO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexander Sklar from Raymond James set a target price of $42.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $42.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Charles Nabhan from Stephens set a target price of $38.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $45.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Terry Tillman from Truist Financial set a target price of $44.0 on 10/21/2024

