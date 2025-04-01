$NCNO Earnings Results: $NCNO Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NCNO ($NCNO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, missing estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $141,370,000, missing estimates of $143,658,156 by $-2,288,156.
$NCNO Insider Trading Activity
$NCNO insiders have traded $NCNO stock on the open market 88 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 88 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFF HORING has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 11,554,876 shares for an estimated $418,073,919.
- HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC INSIGHT has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 5,056,042 shares for an estimated $184,002,621.
- SEAN DESMOND (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,034 shares for an estimated $2,413,295.
- GREGORY ORENSTEIN (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 59,481 shares for an estimated $2,330,034.
- WILLIAM J RUH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,175,000.
- PIERRE NAUDE sold 17,026 shares for an estimated $555,098
- PAMELA KILDAY sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $319,633
- STEVEN A COLLINS sold 6,688 shares for an estimated $238,773
- APRIL RIEGER (Chief Lgl. & Compl. Ofc., Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,926 shares for an estimated $200,219.
- JEANETTE SELLERS (VP of Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 823 shares for an estimated $28,324.
$NCNO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $NCNO stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC removed 11,500,000 shares (-71.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $386,170,000
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 3,905,802 shares (+171.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,156,831
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,518,707 shares (+3006.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,578,181
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 2,419,727 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,254,432
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 2,092,195 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,255,908
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 2,058,002 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,107,707
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,889,283 shares (+139.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,442,123
$NCNO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NCNO in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025
- Stephens issued a "Reduce" rating on 12/05/2024
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024
- Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024
$NCNO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NCNO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NCNO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alexander Sklar from Raymond James set a target price of $42.0 on 03/25/2025
- Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $42.0 on 12/05/2024
- Charles Nabhan from Stephens set a target price of $38.0 on 12/05/2024
- Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $45.0 on 12/05/2024
- Terry Tillman from Truist Financial set a target price of $44.0 on 10/21/2024
