NCNO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of nCino Inc (Symbol: NCNO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.51, changing hands as high as $31.85 per share. nCino Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NCNO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NCNO's low point in its 52 week range is $27.13 per share, with $37.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.68.

