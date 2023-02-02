NCNO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of nCino Inc (Symbol: NCNO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.25, changing hands as high as $31.73 per share. nCino Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NCNO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NCNO's low point in its 52 week range is $22.97 per share, with $55.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.65.
