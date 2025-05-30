$NCMI stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NCMI stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,596,784 of trading volume.

$NCMI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NCMI:

$NCMI insiders have traded $NCMI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LTD BLANTYRE has made 6 purchases buying 480,290 shares for an estimated $2,480,626 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS F. LESINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 262,814 shares for an estimated $1,664,273 .

. RONNIE Y. NG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 130,989 shares for an estimated $819,313 .

. MARIA VG WOODS (EVP - General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,860 shares for an estimated $273,668 .

. CATHERINE SULLIVAN (President - Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,407 shares for an estimated $71,850.

$NCMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $NCMI stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NCMI Government Contracts

We have seen $30,000 of award payments to $NCMI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

