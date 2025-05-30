Stocks
$NCMI stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 30, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker

$NCMI stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,596,784 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $NCMI:

$NCMI Insider Trading Activity

$NCMI insiders have traded $NCMI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAPITAL LTD BLANTYRE has made 6 purchases buying 480,290 shares for an estimated $2,480,626 and 0 sales.
  • THOMAS F. LESINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 262,814 shares for an estimated $1,664,273.
  • RONNIE Y. NG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 130,989 shares for an estimated $819,313.
  • MARIA VG WOODS (EVP - General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,860 shares for an estimated $273,668.
  • CATHERINE SULLIVAN (President - Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,407 shares for an estimated $71,850.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NCMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $NCMI stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NCMI Government Contracts

We have seen $30,000 of award payments to $NCMI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $NCMI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

