NCMI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of National CineMedia Inc (Symbol: NCMI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.34, changing hands as high as $7.35 per share. National CineMedia Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NCMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NCMI's low point in its 52 week range is $5.64 per share, with $8.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.