NCLH vs. LYV: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are likely familiar with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) and Live Nation (LYV). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Norwegian Cruise Line has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Live Nation has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that NCLH's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

NCLH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.75, while LYV has a forward P/E of 122.16. We also note that NCLH has a PEG ratio of 0.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LYV currently has a PEG ratio of 3.49.

Another notable valuation metric for NCLH is its P/B ratio of 10.33. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, LYV has a P/B of 32.

These metrics, and several others, help NCLH earn a Value grade of A, while LYV has been given a Value grade of C.

NCLH has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than LYV, so it seems like value investors will conclude that NCLH is the superior option right now.

