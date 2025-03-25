NCLH Stock Slips 17% in a Month: Should Investors Buy the Dip or Wait?

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH have declined 17.3% in the past month compared with the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s 8.1% fall. Over the same timeframe, the stock has underperformed the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and S&P 500’s decline of 6.2% and 4.9%, respectively.

Investor sentiment surrounding Norwegian Cruise has been weighed down by ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and concerns over industry taxation policies. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick recently raised questions about the cruise industry’s practice of operating foreign-flagged vessels to avoid U.S. taxes, triggering a sell-off in major cruise stocks, including Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL and Carnival Corporation & plc CCL. While the long-term implications remain unclear, this development has likely exacerbated near-term volatility in NCLH shares.

NCLH One-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a technical perspective, NCLH stock is currently trading below its 50-day moving average, signaling a bearish trend.

NCLH Stock Trades Below 50-Day Moving Average



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given the significant pullback in Norwegian Cruise’s shares currently, investors might be tempted to snap up the stock. But is this the right time to buy NCLH? Let’s find out.

What’s Pressuring NCLH Stock?

Despite a strong performance in 2024, Norwegian Cruise faces several challenges that could slow its momentum in 2025. Net yield growth, which soared 10% last year, is expected to moderate significantly to just 3% in 2025, reflecting softer pricing power. Occupancy rates are also projected to decline due to an increase in repositioning sailings and scheduled dry docks, potentially limiting revenue growth.



Rising costs present another hurdle. The company anticipates adjusted cruise costs (excluding fuel) to climb 3.9% in the first quarter of 2025, driven by new ship deliveries and maintenance-related expenses. Managing profitability amid escalating costs could prove challenging, particularly in an environment of fluctuating demand and inflationary pressures.



Norwegian Cruise’s global footprint further exposes it to currency fluctuations, especially in the euro, British pound, Canadian dollar and Australian dollar. A stronger U.S. dollar could erode international revenues when converted back, negatively impacting financial results. Additionally, with ship construction contracts priced in euros, any unhedged currency risk could inflate capital expenditures.



Expanding into international markets, while promising, also comes with regulatory and political risks. Compliance with international laws, evolving taxation policies, and shifting consumer preferences create additional complexity. Norwegian Cruise’s investments in private destinations and port facilities, including Great Stirrup Cay, face external risks such as weather disruptions, supply chain challenges and potential opposition from local communities.

Can NCLH Overcome These Headwinds?

Despite near-term volatility, Norwegian Cruise remains well-positioned to capitalize on robust consumer demand. The company continues to strengthen its brand through strategic investments in guest experience and product innovation. The upcoming launches of Norwegian Aqua and Oceania’s Allura in 2025 are expected to elevate its luxury cruise offerings, reinforcing its competitive positioning in the premium travel segment.



Operational efficiency remains a key focus, with the company’s “Charting the Course” strategy driving cost optimization and margin expansion. This initiative aligns corporate objectives with execution, contributing to notable improvements across both shoreside operations and onboard experiences.



Norwegian Cruise has also ramped up brand engagement efforts through its “Experience More” campaign, aimed at enhancing customer value with premium offerings and unique travel experiences. The introduction of fleet-wide Starlink Wi-Fi, expanded itineraries and upgraded entertainment and dining options underscores the company’s commitment to elevating service standards. Additionally, high-profile partnerships with the National Hockey League and Aston Martin Formula One Team have strengthened brand visibility and customer loyalty.



A robust growth pipeline further supports Norwegian Cruise’s long-term outlook. With 13 new ships on order, the company remains on track to drive sustainable revenue and earnings growth. Investments in private island infrastructure, particularly the Great Stirrup Cay expansion, are expected to accommodate over one million guests annually by 2026, reinforcing the company’s leadership in the premium cruise market.

NCLH’s Stock Valuation: An Attractive Opportunity?

Norwegian Cruise is trading at a discount. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.87X, well below the industry average of 2.12X, reflecting an attractive investment opportunity.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2025 earnings per share has climbed from $2.07 to $2.10 in the past 30 days, signaling optimism about the company’s future.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Should Investors Buy NCLH Stock Now?

Norwegian Cruise presents a compelling long-term investment case backed by strong demand, strategic expansion initiatives, and a focus on premium travel experiences. The company’s disciplined approach to cost management, operational efficiency and brand differentiation supports its growth trajectory.

However, challenges such as rising costs, currency risks and macroeconomic uncertainties remain headwinds in the near term. Competitive pressures and regulatory scrutiny could further contribute to stock volatility. While Norwegian Cruise’s long-term fundamentals remain intact, the recent pullback and technical weakness suggest a cautious approach.

Given its exposure to external risks, holding onto this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock may be a prudent approach for current investors. New investors are advised to wait for a more favorable entry point.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.