NCLH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.34, changing hands as high as $16.51 per share. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NCLH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NCLH's low point in its 52 week range is $10.31 per share, with $29.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.40. The NCLH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.