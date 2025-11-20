NCLH Hits $1B in Quarterly EBITDA: Peak Performance or Just the Start?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH delivered a milestone performance in third-quarter 2025, surpassing the $1 billion mark in adjusted EBITDA for the first time in company history. The result reflects record revenues, strong demand momentum and operational progress that pushes the cruise operator closer to its margin and profitability goals.



Load factor reached 106.4% in third-quarter 2025, ahead of expectations, driven by robust family travel demand, higher conversion rates from its redesigned website and record levels of pre-cruise purchases that lift onboard spending. Net yield improved 1.5%, while costs stayed essentially flat year over year, enabling EBITDA margin expansion to 36.7% on a trailing 12-month basis. Management also raised full-year EPS guidance, highlighting improved earnings power.



Crucially, the strong quarter was not a one-off demand spike. Bookings in third-quarter 2025 increased more than 20% and this momentum continued into October across all three brands, Norwegian, Oceania and Regent. The company cited broad-based demand strength and a particularly strong wave of family bookings for short Caribbean routes.



Looking forward, the company believes the story is just the beginning. Newly enhanced amenities at Great Stirrup Cay, including a major water park opening in 2026, paired with an expanded short-sailing Caribbean deployment, are expected to increase load factors and profitability further. Management reiterated its target to boost EBITDA margins to approximately 39% in 2026 while continuing to reduce leverage.



After hitting $1 billion in quarterly EBITDA, investors now must find out if NCLH is nearing peak cruising performance or setting a new baseline for profitable growth.

Competitive Landscape: How Rivals Are Positioning Against NCLH

Royal Caribbean Group RCL remains NCLH’s strongest competitor, particularly in the premium and family cruise segments. It is the same market where the latter is actively targeting through expanded short Caribbean sailings and private island investments. Royal Caribbean has long leveraged its Perfect Day at CocoCay destination to drive exceptional onboard revenue and higher yields, setting a benchmark for experiential offerings. As NCLH ramps up Great Stirrup Cay enhancements, Royal Caribbean’s established scale could challenge pricing power and guest acquisition in the Caribbean-heavy deployment strategy.



Carnival Corporation CCL, the world’s largest cruise operator, competes on volume-driven value cruising and broad global capacity. With NCLH prioritizing margin expansion and deleveraging, Carnival’s cost competitiveness and scale efficiency present pressure on pricing and market share, especially as all three major operators intensify promotional activity heading into 2026. Carnival has also been increasing its presence in shorter itineraries and aggressively working to strengthen the balance sheet post-pandemic.

NCLH’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Norwegian Cruise have gained 3.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s rise of 0.8%.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NCLH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51X, significantly below the industry’s average of 15.58X.

P/E (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 14.8% and 27.2%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 have decreased in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NCLH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

