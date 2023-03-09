NCLH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.38, changing hands as low as $14.31 per share. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading down about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NCLH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NCLH's low point in its 52 week range is $10.31 per share, with $23.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.38. The NCLH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
