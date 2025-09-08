Markets
NCL Corporation Prices $2.05 Bln In Senior Notes Due 2031 And 2033

September 08, 2025 — 09:26 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - NCL Corporation Ltd. (NCLC), a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) (NCLH), announced that it has priced $1.20 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% senior notes due 2031 and $850.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.250% senior notes due 2033, which were offered in a private offering .

The Unsecured Notes Offering is expected to close on September 17, 2025.

NCLC intends to use the net proceeds from the Unsecured Notes Offering to fund its separately announced concurrent tender offer for its 5.875% senior notes due 2026 and its 5.875% senior secured notes due 2027; redeem all of the 2026 Notes and 2027 Notes that are not accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer; redeem all of its 8.125% senior secured notes due 2029 and pay accrued and unpaid interest on the 2026 Notes, the 2027 Notes and the 2029 Notes purchased or redeemed, as applicable, as well as pay related transaction premiums, fees and expenses.

The Tender offer and the redemption of the 2029 Notes are conditioned on the consummation of the Unsecured Notes Offering. The Unsecured Notes Offering, however, is not conditioned on the consummation of the Tender Offer or the redemption of the 2029 Notes. The transactions described above will be essentially neutral to NCLCs leverage.

