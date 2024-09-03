Ncino Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $39.45, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.31% increase from the previous average price target of $38.56.

The standing of Ncino among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Sklar Raymond James Announces Outperform $38.00 - Robert Trout Macquarie Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $43.00 $43.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $35.00 $35.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $40.00 $42.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $38.00 $38.00 Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $42.00 $34.00 Robert Trout Macquarie Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $43.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $38.00 $38.00

About Ncino

Ncino Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. Its software solution digitizes, automates, and streamlines inefficient and complex processes & workflow and utilizes data analytics & artificial intelligence that enables financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposits, and other accounts and manage regulatory compliance. It also offers professional services, including configuration & implementation, training, and advisory services. Ncino generates the majority of its revenue from subscription services. The company caters to financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Ncino's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ncino's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.94% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ncino's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.34% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ncino's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

