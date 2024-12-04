nCino price target raised to $46 from $36 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on nCino (NCNO) to $46 from $36 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes there is a more challenging set-up for nCino given the recent move in shares and the firm expects guidance to remain largely unchanged on an organic basis, the analyst tell investors.

