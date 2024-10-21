nCino price target raised to $44 from $37 at Truist

Truist analyst Terry Tillman raised the firm’s price target on nCino (NCNO) to $44 from $37 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes that its recent AI discussion and product demo of the company’s nIQ-powered Banking Advisor generative AI solutions were enlightening in terms of the automation and efficiency potential across commercial lending use cases, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The current gen-AI products delivered and future AI innovation roadmap makes Truist incrementally confident in the company’s revenue stabilization and growth re-acceleration theme, the firm added.

