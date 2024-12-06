News & Insights

Stocks

nCino price target raised to $43 from $40 at Macquarie

December 06, 2024 — 10:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Macquarie analyst Robert Trout raised the firm’s price target on nCino (NCNO) to $43 from $40 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. nCino posted another quarterly beat in Q3, with a non-GAAP operating margin above 20%, and as innovation ramps, Macquarie expects both accelerated margin growth and macro de-risking, the analyst tells investors in a research note. As the company increases its presence in end-to-end customer lifecycle management services, the firm sees lasting multiple expansion and further macro risk reduction, and would buy shares on any dips.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NCNO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NCNO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.