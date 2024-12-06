nCino price target raised to $43 from $40 at Macquarie

Macquarie analyst Robert Trout raised the firm’s price target on nCino (NCNO) to $43 from $40 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. nCino posted another quarterly beat in Q3, with a non-GAAP operating margin above 20%, and as innovation ramps, Macquarie expects both accelerated margin growth and macro de-risking, the analyst tells investors in a research note. As the company increases its presence in end-to-end customer lifecycle management services, the firm sees lasting multiple expansion and further macro risk reduction, and would buy shares on any dips.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NCNO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.