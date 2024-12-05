nCino price target lowered to $42 from $46 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Nick Altmann lowered the firm’s price target on nCino (NCNO) to $42 from $46 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The earnings setup was challenging given the recent run in shares, the analyst tells investors While the firm cut its price target on the stock, Scotiabank sees strong margins providing valuation support in the near term.

