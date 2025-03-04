nCino Partners with San ju San Bank to Enhance Mortgage Operations Through Digital Transformation

nCino partners with San ju San Bank to implement a digital mortgage solution, enhancing efficiency and customer service.

Quiver AI Summary

nCino, Inc. announced that San ju San Bank, a regional Japanese bank, will implement the nCino Mortgage Solution to digitize its housing loan operations and replace manual processes with paperless workflows. This transition aims to reduce employee workloads and improve efficiency, enabling staff to focus on customer-centric services. nCino's Representative Director, Itsuki Nomura, expressed pride in partnering with the bank as it seeks to enhance its offerings through innovative technology. nCino provides banking solutions for customers worldwide, helping financial institutions improve processes and customer satisfaction through the integration of AI and data.

Potential Positives

nCino has secured a partnership with San ju San Bank, enhancing its market presence in Japan.

The implementation of the nCino Mortgage Solution will drive efficiency by replacing manual tasks with digital processes at San ju San Bank.

This collaboration positions nCino as a key player in helping financial institutions adopt innovative technology for improved customer experiences.

nCino continues to expand its global customer base, now serving over 1,800 financial institutions worldwide, highlighting its trusted platform for banking solutions.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a Safe Harbor Statement, indicating potential uncertainties and risks that may lead actual results to differ from the company's expectations.

The mention of risks regarding market adoption of their solutions and privacy/data security issues could signal concerns about the company's current and future performance.

There is no financial information provided regarding the partnership with San ju San Bank, which may raise questions about the financial implications for nCino.

FAQ

What is the nCino Mortgage Solution?

The nCino Mortgage Solution is a digital platform designed to streamline housing loan operations for banks.

Which bank is implementing the nCino Platform?

San ju San Bank, a regional bank in Japan, will implement the nCino Mortgage Solution.

How will the nCino solution benefit San ju San Bank?

The solution will reduce manual tasks, improve efficiency, and enhance customer-centric experiences for the bank.

What is nCino's mission?

nCino aims to help financial institutions digitize processes, improving efficiencies and creating better banking experiences.

What is the significance of this partnership for nCino?

This partnership expands nCino's presence in Japan and supports its goal of driving innovation in financial services.

Full Release



WILMINGTON, N.C., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



nCino, Inc.



(NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced that



San ju San Bank



, a regional Japanese bank based in Yokkaichi City, will implement the



nCino Mortgage Solution



.





By implementing the nCino Platform for its housing loan (mortgage) operations, San ju San Bank will replace manual tasks with digital, paperless processes. This will help reduce the workload of bank employees and create opportunities for more efficient workflows. With the time saved, the Bank aims to significantly enhance its internal processes, allowing employees to focus on delivering convenient, customer-centric and relationship-based experiences.





“We’re proud to partner with San ju San Bank as it pursues its vision of becoming a leading financial group in Japan by adopting innovative technology,” said Itsuki Nomura, Representative Director and Country Manager at nCino. “We look forward to supporting the Bank’s continued success and deepening our presence in Japan.”







About nCino







nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 1,800 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino has developed a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit



www.ncino.com



.







About





San ju San





Bank







San ju San Bank is a regional financial institution with its head office in Yokkaichi City, Mie Prefecture. Based on its management philosophy of "Contributing to creating a vibrant future as a financial group which is favorable for clients and grows along with the region," it aims to create a virtuous cycle in which both local communities, the local economy and our bank can grow.





For more information, visit https ://www.33bank.co.jp.







Media Contact







Natalia Moose







press@ncino.com









Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at



www.ncino.com



or the SEC's web site at



www.sec.gov



). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.



