nCino Partners with ČSOB to Enhance Commercial and SME Lending Operations through Digital Transformation

nCino partners with ČSOB to enhance digital transformation in Commercial and SME Lending through streamlined banking solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

nCino, Inc. has announced that Československá obchodní banka (ČSOB), a leading European bank and a subsidiary of KBC Bank NV, has selected its platform to digitize and enhance its Commercial and SME Lending operations. This partnership aims to improve operational efficiency and provide more personalized client services through the nCino Commercial Lending Solution. ČSOB, with a strong presence in Czech financial services for over 50 years, emphasizes the importance of digital transformation in meeting client demands. nCino, recognized for its innovative banking solutions, currently serves over 1,800 customers worldwide and is committed to enhancing the banking experience by integrating AI and actionable insights into its offerings.

Potential Positives

ČSOB, a top 30 bank in Europe, has selected the nCino Platform, signaling confidence in nCino's technology and increasing its credibility in the European market.

The partnership aims to enhance ČSOB's Commercial and SME Lending operations, which could lead to increased demand for nCino's solutions in similar banking sectors.

nCino now has over 1,800 customers worldwide, reinforcing its position as a leader in providing banking solutions and showcasing its competitive strength in the financial services industry.

Potential Negatives

Potential risks and uncertainties related to market adoption of nCino's solutions could impact the company's growth and client acquisition efforts.

Forward-looking statements indicate that there are inherent risks in achieving future expectations, suggesting a lack of certainty in the company's strategic direction.

Privacy and data security concerns mentioned may undermine client confidence in nCino's platform, which is critical for bank partnerships.

FAQ

What is the purpose of ČSOB partnering with nCino?

ČSOB aims to digitize and streamline its Commercial and SME Lending operations by leveraging the nCino Platform.

How long has ČSOB been a leader in Czech financial services?

ČSOB has over 50 years of leadership in Czech financial services, providing innovative solutions to its clientele.

What benefits will ČSOB gain from using the nCino platform?

ČSOB will enhance operational efficiency, create seamless digital experiences, and gain insights into client needs for personalized services.

Where does nCino operate in Europe?

nCino has customers in more than ten European countries, including five of the top ten banks in the UK.

What technology does nCino integrate into its platform?

nCino integrates artificial intelligence and actionable insights to help financial institutions enhance decision-making and customer satisfaction.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



LONDON, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced that Československá obchodní banka (ČSOB), a subsidiary of KBC Bank NV, and one of the top 30 banks in Europe, has chosen the nCino Platform to digitize and streamline its Commercial and SME Lending operations.





With over 50 years of leadership in Czech financial services, ČSOB is committed to providing innovative and efficient solutions to its diverse clientele, from SMEs to corporate and institutional clients. Recognizing the need for digital transformation to better meet evolving client expectations, ČSOB will leverage the nCino Commercial Lending Solution to enhance operational efficiency, create seamless digital experiences, and gain deeper insights into client needs to offer more personalized services.





"We’re dedicated to bringing best-in-class technology to our clients and ensuring we stay at the forefront of financial innovation," said Tomáš Stegura, Executive Director, SME & Corporate Segment at CSOB. "With nCino, we are taking an exciting step forward in our ability to provide fast, tailored lending solutions that meet the demands of today’s market."





"We’re excited to partner with ČSOB to bring exceptional experiences to its clients,” said Joaquin de Valenzuela, Managing Director of EMEA at nCino. “nCino is a trusted partner to financial institutions worldwide, and we look forward to driving the industry forward with our intelligent solutions and innovative partners like ČSOB.”





nCino now has customers in more than ten European countries, ranging from neobanks to five of the top ten banks in the United Kingdom. The Company offers solutions across commercial lending, retail lending, SME banking, and onboarding, helping financial institutions streamline processes, reduce operational inefficiencies, and deliver personalized, automated client experiences.







About nCino







nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 1,800 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino has developed a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit



www.ncino.com



.







About CSOB







ČSOB is a wholly owned subsidiary of KBC Bank NV, whose shares are held (directly or indirectly) by KBC Group NV. ČSOB provides its services to all groups of clients, i.e. retail (individuals) as well as SME, corporate and institutional clients. ČSOB offers to its clients a wide range of banking products and services, including the products and services of the entire ČSOB group. ČSOB’s financial group includes strategic companies in the Czech Republic controlled directly or indirectly by ČSOB, or KBC, which offer financial services, namely ČSOB Hypoteční banka, ČSOB Pojišťovna, ČSOB Stavební spořitelna, ČSOB Penzijní společnost, ČSOB Leasing, ČSOB Factoring and Patria Finance. For more information, visit



https://www.csob.cz/csob



.







Media Contacts







Natalia Moose







press@ncino.com









Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at



www.ncino.com



or the SEC's web site at



www.sec.gov



). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.



