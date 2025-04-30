nCino Partners with Banque Raiffeisen to Digitize Loan Management in Luxembourg

nCino partners with Banque Raiffeisen to enhance digital loan management and customer experience using its intelligent banking platform.

nCino, Inc. has announced a partnership with Banque Raiffeisen, Luxembourg's only cooperative bank, to utilize the nCino Platform for digitizing its loan and credit management processes. This collaboration aims to enhance operational efficiency, streamline workflows, and improve regulatory compliance for the bank, which has a long-standing reputation for customer-focused banking since its establishment in 1926. The integration of nCino's AI-powered solutions is expected to accelerate loan processing and provide a seamless digital experience for customers. nCino, expanding its reach into Luxembourg, continues to grow its global customer base, offering intelligent banking solutions that automate processes and enhance customer satisfaction in the financial services industry.

Potential Positives

nCino has established a strategic partnership with Banque Raiffeisen, marking its entry into the Luxembourg market, thereby expanding its presence to over twenty countries worldwide.

The collaboration with Banque Raiffeisen will enhance operational efficiency, streamline workflows, and strengthen regulatory compliance, showcasing nCino's ability to deliver impactful solutions.

The use of nCino's platform is expected to accelerate loan processing times and improve the overall customer experience, aligning with the growing demand for digital banking solutions.

nCino's emphasis on AI-powered solutions highlights its position as a leader in financial services innovation, potentially driving future growth and customer acquisition in Europe.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements indicate potential risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the company's financial performance, including economic downturns, regulatory changes, and competitive pressures.

The press release does not provide specific financial details or projections which may lead to concerns about transparency regarding the company's performance expectations.

Concerns regarding the company's dependence on maintaining a relationship with Salesforce may signal potential vulnerabilities in their operational strategy.

FAQ

What is the partnership between nCino and Banque Raiffeisen?

nCino will provide its platform to Banque Raiffeisen for digitizing loan and credit chain management, enhancing operations and compliance.

When was Banque Raiffeisen established?

Banque Raiffeisen was established in 1926 and is Luxembourg’s only cooperative bank, focusing on customer service and cooperative values.

How does nCino's platform improve banking efficiency?

nCino's platform automates processes, reduces operational inefficiencies, and accelerates loan processing for a seamless digital customer experience.

In how many countries does nCino operate?

nCino's customer base has expanded to over twenty countries worldwide, enhancing its global presence in the financial services sector.

What is nCino's role in financial services?

nCino provides intelligent banking solutions that help financial institutions digitize processes and improve customer experiences using AI technology.

$NCNO Insider Trading Activity

$NCNO insiders have traded $NCNO stock on the open market 56 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF HORING has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,054,876 shares for an estimated $290,853,546 .

. HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC INSIGHT has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 1,556,042 shares for an estimated $56,782,248 .

. GREGORY ORENSTEIN (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 69,605 shares for an estimated $2,483,208 .

. SEAN DESMOND (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,215 shares for an estimated $1,586,012 .

. PIERRE NAUDE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 58,787 shares for an estimated $1,441,740 .

. WILLIAM J RUH sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $800,000

APRIL RIEGER (Chief Lgl. & Compl. Ofc., Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,807 shares for an estimated $364,640 .

. PAMELA KILDAY sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $319,633

STEVEN A COLLINS sold 6,688 shares for an estimated $238,773

JEANETTE SELLERS (VP of Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,137 shares for an estimated $120,990.

$NCNO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $NCNO stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NCNO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NCNO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025

Stephens issued a "Reduce" rating on 12/05/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

$NCNO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NCNO recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $NCNO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $21.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Michael Infante from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $23.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $40.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $35.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Alexander Sklar from Raymond James set a target price of $42.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $42.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Charles Nabhan from Stephens set a target price of $38.0 on 12/05/2024

LONDON, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced that



Banque Raiffeisen



, Luxembourg’s only cooperative bank, has chosen



the nCino Platform



to digitize its loan and credit chain management.





Established in 1926, Banque Raiffeisen is a cornerstone of Luxembourg’s financial sector, known for its commitment to supporting and working in the best interest of customers. The partnership will support Banque Raiffeisen in driving operational efficiency, streamlining workflows and strengthening regulatory compliance. With nCino’s connected platform, the Bank can accelerate loan processing time and create a seamless, digital customer experience.





“Over the past century, Banque Raiffeisen has built a legacy of trust and excellence with its customers,” said Laurent Zahles, Chairman of the Management Board of Banque Raiffeisen. “Choosing nCino as our platform will provide our customers with intelligent solutions that enable us to continue meeting their needs and expectations far into the future.”





“We’re at a pivotal moment in the evolution of financial services as advancements in AI and intelligence-driven solutions open unprecedented opportunities to transform banking experiences,” said Joaquín de Valenzuela, Managing Director of EMEA at nCino. “For over a decade, nCino has been a trusted partner to financial institutions, delivering innovative solutions that drive tangible results. Our position at the forefront of AI innovation specific to this industry is propelling our growth across Europe, and we’re thrilled to welcome Banque Raiffeisen to the journey.”





This partnership marks nCino’s entry into the Luxembourg market, expanding its customer base to more than twenty countries worldwide. nCino offers AI-powered solutions across commercial onboarding and lending, SME banking, and mortgage lending, helping financial institutions automate processes, reduce operational inefficiencies through augmentation, and deliver personalized, intelligent client experiences.







About nCino







nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 2,700 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit



www.ncino.com



.







About Raiffeisen







Established in 1926, Banque Raiffeisen stands as the sole cooperative bank in Luxembourg. Since its inception, Banque Raiffeisen’s ambition has been to follow a human-centric approach by cultivating enduring relationships based on cooperative and sustainable values with its employees, members, customers and partners.





Whether it is the day-to-day management of financial operations, savings and investments, or a personalized support for various projects such as real estate investment, the attentive and qualified advisors of Banque Raiffeisen provide advice at every stage of life. The Bank also offers companies and independent professionals tailor-made support in managing their finances and their various projects.



http://www.raiffeisen.lu









Media Contacts







Natalia Moose







press@ncino.com









Forward-Looking Statements:







This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino’s future performance, outlook, guidance, the benefits from the use of nCino’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation or bank failures; (ii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions, including as a direct or indirect consequence of higher interest rates; (iii) risks associated with acquisitions we undertake, (iv) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ or their clients' data; (v) the accuracy of management’s assumptions and estimates; (vi) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution, including in connection with our migration to an asset-based pricing model; (vii) competitive factors, including pricing pressures and migration to asset-based pricing, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (viii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (ix) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (x) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (xi) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (xii) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization; (xiii) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xiv) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xv) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; and (xvi) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.



