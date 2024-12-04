nCino options imply 8.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in nCino (NCNO) is 3.5x normal with calls leading puts 5:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 8.9%, or $3.78, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.8%.

