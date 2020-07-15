nCino jumps 195% in biggest IPO pop for a US tech company since the internet bubble

Summer 2020 has featured a red-hot US IPO market, and nCino (NCNO) added to the heat on Tuesday, soaring 195% on its debut. That is the biggest IPO pop for a US tech company since August 2000. Including foreign tech issuers, nCino places second, behind Baidu, which popped 354% on its 2005 Nasdaq listing.





IPO Pro

Several signs pointed to a strong open, including the fact that nCino accelerated pricing by a day, raised the range, and then priced $2 above the raised range. Additionally, our IPO Poll takers ranked it highly.Broader IPO market returns have also roared back since the COVID-19 plunge, with the Renaissance IPO Index up 37% year-to-date, compared to -1% for the S&P 500.Despite the IPO window re-opening in June, most of the activity has been in the biotech space, and. nCino was only the year’s...

