NCino Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for nCino Inc. (NCNO):

Earnings: -$15.26 million in Q2 vs. -$11.04 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.13 in Q2 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, nCino Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $25.67 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.20 per share Revenue: $148.82 million in Q2 vs. $132.40 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 - $0.21 Next quarter revenue guidance: $146 Mln - $148 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $0.77 - $0.80 Full year revenue guidance: $585 Mln - $589 Mln

