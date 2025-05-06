nCino, Inc. to Host Investor Day on May 20, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina

nCino will host its Investor Day on May 20, 2025, inviting institutional investors and analysts.

nCino, Inc. will host its Investor Day on May 20, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina, as part of its annual conference, nSight, taking place from May 19-21. The event, scheduled from 1:00 to 3:00 pm EST, will be available via live webcast on the company's Investor Relations website and is open for in-person attendance by invitation only to institutional investors and analysts. Following the event, a replay and presentation materials will also be accessible online. nCino specializes in providing intelligent banking solutions designed to help financial institutions improve efficiency and enhance customer experiences through advanced technology.

Potential Positives

nCino is hosting an Investor Day, which signals transparency and engagement with institutional investors and analysts.

The event will be webcast live, indicating the company's commitment to accessibility and information sharing.

nCino’s platform supports over 2,700 customers globally, showcasing its established presence and trust in the financial services industry.

The integration of artificial intelligence into nCino's solutions highlights its innovative approach to enhancing banking processes and customer experience.

Potential Negatives

In-person attendance to Investor Day is by invitation only, which may limit broader investor engagement and transparency.

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements that highlight significant uncertainties and risks, suggesting potential instability in future performance.

Risks associated with customer consolidation and bank failures could impact the financial health of nCino, raising concerns for stakeholders.

FAQ

What is the date and time of nCino's Investor Day?

nCino's Investor Day is on May 20, 2025, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm EST.

Where will nCino's Investor Day be held?

The event will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, during the nSight conference.

How can I access the Investor Day presentation?

The Investor Day will be webcast live and available for replay on nCino’s Investor Relations website.

Who is invited to attend nCino's Investor Day?

Attendance is by invitation only for institutional investors and analysts.

What does nCino do for financial institutions?

nCino helps finance organizations digitize processes, enhance decision-making, and improve customer experiences through intelligent solutions.

$NCNO Insider Trading Activity

$NCNO insiders have traded $NCNO stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF HORING has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,054,876 shares for an estimated $290,853,546 .

. HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC INSIGHT has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 1,556,042 shares for an estimated $56,782,248 .

. GREGORY ORENSTEIN (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 79,948 shares for an estimated $2,721,138 .

. PIERRE NAUDE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 89,532 shares for an estimated $2,148,998 .

. SEAN DESMOND (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 57,554 shares for an estimated $1,869,859 .

. WILLIAM J RUH sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $800,000

APRIL RIEGER (Chief Lgl. & Compl. Ofc., Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,795 shares for an estimated $457,002 .

. PAMELA KILDAY sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $319,633

STEVEN A COLLINS sold 6,688 shares for an estimated $238,773

JEANETTE SELLERS (VP of Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,065 shares for an estimated $186,414.

$NCNO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $NCNO stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NCNO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NCNO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025

Stephens issued a "Reduce" rating on 12/05/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

$NCNO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NCNO recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $NCNO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $21.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Michael Infante from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $23.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $40.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $35.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Alexander Sklar from Raymond James set a target price of $42.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $42.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Charles Nabhan from Stephens set a target price of $38.0 on 12/05/2024

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



nCino, Inc.



(NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, will host its Investor Day in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 20, 2025, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm EST.





Investor Day will be webcast live on the Company’s Investor Relations website:



https://investor.ncino.com/events/event-details/ncino-investor-day







The event will take place at nSight, nCino’s annual conference, taking place May 19-21, 2025. In-person attendance to Investor Day is by invitation only to institutional investors and analysts.





A replay of the event and related presentation materials will also be made available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.







About nCino







nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 2,700 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit



www.ncino.com



.







INVESTOR CONTACT







Harrison Masters





nCino







Harrison.masters@ncino.com













Media Contacts







Natalia Moose







press@ncino.com









Forward-Looking Statements:







This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino’s future performance, outlook, guidance, the benefits from the use of nCino’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation or bank failures; (ii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions, including as a direct or indirect consequence of higher interest rates; (iii) risks associated with acquisitions we undertake, (iv) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ or their clients' data; (v) the accuracy of management’s assumptions and estimates; (vi) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution, including in connection with our migration to an asset-based pricing model; (vii) competitive factors, including pricing pressures and migration to asset-based pricing, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (viii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (ix) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (x) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (xi) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (xii) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization; (xiii) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xiv) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xv) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; and (xvi) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.



