nCino, Inc. Appoints Justin Nyweide to Board of Directors to Enhance Strategic Growth Opportunities

nCino appoints Justin Nyweide to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee, enhancing its leadership and growth strategy.

Quiver AI Summary

nCino, Inc. has appointed Justin Nyweide to its Board of Directors, effective immediately, where he will also join the Audit Committee. Nyweide brings over 20 years of experience in global investments, particularly in technology and financial services, and is the Chief Investment Officer of HMI Capital, a significant shareholder in nCino. He expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with the Board to foster growth for the company. nCino's Executive Chairman and CEO welcomed Nyweide, highlighting his expertise as a valuable addition to the Board's capabilities. Additionally, nCino has entered a Cooperation Agreement with HMI Capital that includes standard provisions related to voting and conduct. Following this appointment, the Board will consist of ten directors.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Justin Nyweide to the Board of Directors strengthens leadership with his extensive experience in technology and financial services.

Nyweide's involvement in the Audit Committee is expected to enhance the company's governance and oversight capabilities.

The Cooperation Agreement with HMI Capital signals strong support from a significant shareholder, indicating trust in nCino's growth strategy.

The press release showcases nCino's ongoing commitment to enhancing its strategic direction through experienced board members, which may bolster investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a board member with strong ties to a significant shareholder could raise concerns about independence and potential conflicts of interest.

Entry into a Cooperation Agreement with a major shareholder may suggest internal governance issues and external pressures influencing board dynamics.

Emphasis on future growth through a newly appointed board member highlights potential past performance shortcomings if investors perceive the need for new leadership to drive growth.

FAQ

Who is the newly appointed member of nCino's Board of Directors?

Ncino has appointed Justin Nyweide to its Board of Directors.

What is Justin Nyweide's professional background?

Justin Nyweide has over 20 years of experience in technology and financial services investments.

What role will Justin Nyweide serve on nCino's Board?

Justin Nyweide will serve on the Board's Audit Committee.

What is the significance of HMI Capital's Cooperation Agreement with nCino?

The Cooperation Agreement involves customary standstill and voting provisions to support nCino's growth objectives.

How many directors are on nCino's Board after this appointment?

nCino's Board will now comprise ten directors following this appointment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NCNO Insider Trading Activity

$NCNO insiders have traded $NCNO stock on the open market 119 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 119 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF HORING has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 12,991,353 shares for an estimated $465,924,936 .

. HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC INSIGHT has made 0 purchases and 84 sales selling 6,492,519 shares for an estimated $231,853,638 .

. GREGORY ORENSTEIN (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 105,148 shares for an estimated $3,929,863 .

. SEAN DESMOND (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,034 shares for an estimated $2,413,295 .

. WILLIAM J RUH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,525,000 .

. APRIL RIEGER (Chief Lgl. & Compl. Ofc., Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,838 shares for an estimated $613,202 .

. PIERRE NAUDE sold 17,026 shares for an estimated $555,098

PAMELA KILDAY sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $319,633

STEVEN A COLLINS sold 6,688 shares for an estimated $238,773

JEANETTE SELLERS (VP of Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 823 shares for an estimated $28,324.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NCNO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $NCNO stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





nCino, Inc.





(NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced that it has appointed Justin Nyweide to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Nyweide will serve on the Board's Audit Committee.





Justin has over two decades of experience investing in and partnering with growth companies globally in the technology, software, internet, and financial services industries. He is a Founding Partner and the Chief Investment Officer of HMI Capital, an investment firm based in San Francisco. HMI Capital is a large shareholder of nCino and has a longstanding relationship with the Company and its management.





Mr. Nyweide commented, "nCino is a best-in-class vertical market software company that is a clear leader in serving the needs of its financial services customers. The opportunities for nCino are real and significant, and I'm excited to partner with the Board and management to drive durable and profitable growth."





“We are pleased to welcome Justin to nCino’s Board,” commented Pierre Naudé, Executive Chairman of the Board of nCino, and Sean Desmond, CEO of nCino, in a joint statement. “His extensive expertise in investment and capital markets will enhance the Board’s capabilities and play an important role in advancing nCino’s growth objectives.”





In conjunction with this appointment, nCino has entered into a Cooperation Agreement (the “Agreement”) with HMI Capital Management, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "HMI Capital"). Pursuant to this Agreement, HMI Capital has agreed to customary standstill, voting and other provisions. The Agreement will be included as an exhibit to nCino’s Current Report on Form 8-K, which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Through this appointment, nCino’s Board will comprise of ten directors.







About nCino







nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 1,800 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino has developed a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit



www.ncino.com



.







Media Contacts







Natalia Moose press@ncino.com











About HMI Capital Management, L.P.







HMI Capital is a San Francisco-based investment management firm with a long-term perspective seeking to invest in the highest quality businesses globally in three primary sectors: software and technology; consumer and business services; and financial services. The firm invests across the capital structure, is market cap agnostic, and holds a concentrated portfolio. HMI Capital layers decades of fine-tuning its business-quality framework and deep sector expertise with a constructivist approach, collaborating with management to effect positive change whenever possible. Through this approach, HMI Capital strives to deliver high risk-adjusted real returns over long time frames with low probability of permanent loss of capital.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.