nCino, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on April 1, 2025

nCino will announce its Q4 and fiscal year 2025 results on April 1, 2025, followed by a conference call.

nCino, Inc. will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, on April 1, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast are scheduled for that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. nCino, a leading provider of banking solutions, supports financial institutions in digitizing and optimizing their operations to improve efficiency and enhance customer experiences. The company serves over 1,800 clients globally and integrates AI and data insights into its platform to aid in decision-making and risk management. A replay of the webcast will be accessible on nCino's Investor Relations website post-event.

nCino will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year, which may indicate the company's performance and growth trajectory to investors and stakeholders.

The company hosts a conference call and webcast, providing a platform for direct communication with investors and analysts, enhancing transparency.

nCino's customer base of over 1,800 entities, including major financial institutions, illustrates its strong market presence and credibility in the industry.

The integration of artificial intelligence into nCino's platform signifies its commitment to innovation in banking solutions, potentially leading to increased customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

nCino has not yet reported its financial results, which may indicate ongoing uncertainty regarding its performance following a significant time period.

The scheduled release and subsequent call suggest that the company may be anticipating scrutiny from investors regarding its financial performance, especially in a competitive market.

The gap between the end of the fiscal year and the reporting date could signal potential issues with the timeliness of financial reporting or analysis of results.

When will nCino report its financial results for Q4 2025?

nCino will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year on April 1, 2025, after market close.

What time is nCino's financial results conference call?

The conference call will be held at 4:30 p.m. ET on April 1, 2025.

How can I access the nCinoearnings callwebcast?

You can access the webcast at the following link: https://investor.ncino.com/.

Where can I find the replay of the nCino financial call?

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of nCino's website after the call.

What services does nCino provide to financial institutions?

nCino provides intelligent banking solutions that help financial institutions digitize processes and enhance customer experiences.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NCNO insiders have traded $NCNO stock on the open market 93 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 93 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF HORING has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 11,554,876 shares for an estimated $418,073,919 .

. HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC INSIGHT has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 5,056,042 shares for an estimated $184,002,621 .

. GREGORY ORENSTEIN (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 105,148 shares for an estimated $3,929,863 .

. SEAN DESMOND (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,034 shares for an estimated $2,413,295 .

. WILLIAM J RUH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,525,000 .

. APRIL RIEGER (Chief Lgl. & Compl. Ofc., Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,838 shares for an estimated $613,202 .

. PIERRE NAUDE sold 17,026 shares for an estimated $555,098

PAMELA KILDAY sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $319,633

STEVEN A COLLINS sold 6,688 shares for an estimated $238,773

JEANETTE SELLERS (VP of Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 823 shares for an estimated $28,324.

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $NCNO stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 17, 2025



nCino, Inc.



(NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2025, after the market close on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. nCino will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.







nCino's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call







Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET







https://investor.ncino.com/









A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of nCino's website following the call.







nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 1,800 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit



www.ncino.com



.







Harrison Masters





nCino







Harrison.masters@ncino.com







Natalia Moose





nCino







natalia.moose@ncino.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.